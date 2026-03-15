On Friday morning, I taped an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s program to discuss the ongoing Iran War, growing Israeli influence in the U.S., and proliferating attacks on free speech in the West in the name of shielding that one foreign country from critique. (I presume it will air in the next few days.) Perhaps the most notable part of our conversation was what Tucker told me prior to the cameras rolling.

Tucker said he had learned from several high-placed sources — and he obviously has many within the Trump administration — that the CIA was preparing a criminal referral about him to the DOJ. The subject of the agency’s report of suspected crimes: conversations he allegedly had with Iranian officials and others living in Iran prior to the start of the Trump-Netanyahu war. The clear implication was that Tucker had committed acts of subversion, or even treason, by speaking to Iranians in advance of the war that was about to be launched on their country.

Despite how innately shocking this claim is, I had and still have zero doubt that Tucker was telling the truth about what he heard. I have known him for many years, spent much time talking to him both in front of a camera and away from one, and never once has he lied to me or misled me. Tucker has been in public life as a journalist and media figure since his 20s. There have been many harsh criticisms launched against him during those decades, many of which — as he will be the first to tell you — were ones that were quite valid.

Notably, many of the harshest attacks on Tucker came from me during my first decade after becoming a journalist (last year, Tucker discussed our friendship in a podcast conversation with Chris Cuomo and he noted that, during the War on Terror and his ongoing war cheerleading, “nobody was meaner to me than Glenn Greenwald”; Cuomo said the same was true of him).

But it is precisely because I have gotten to know him so well over the past decade or so that I am thoroughly convinced about the authenticity of his epiphanies regarding how lifetime immersion in D.C. culture led him to all sorts of false beliefs; his deeply felt regret and shame about much of what he supported in the past (including but not at all limited to the Iraq War); and the clearly new prism through which he sees the world, clarity enabled by leaving both Fox News and the dual prisons of incestuous D.C. culture and corporate media constraints.

All of that is to say that I harbored zero doubts that Tucker was accurately conveying to me what he had heard. And I also knew this was not just idle low-level D.C. gossip. Tucker’s decades in mainstream media and especially his years as the highest-rated prime-time cable host in the history of the medium — to say nothing of his closeness to key figures in Trump world — have resulted in an array of friends and sources at the highest levels of American power centers. His regular visits to the White House to meet with Trump prove that point.

But still, the idea that an American journalist of any kind, let alone one of Tucker’s stature, could be surveilled by the CIA and then criminally investigated by the DOJ for treason or related offenses — all for trying to report the truth about an imminent and indescribably dangerous war — is so inherently shocking and unimaginable that I just assumed his sources were hyperbolically sounding an alarm out of caution.

Perhaps that reaction was more wishful thinking than objective analysis. After all, I have lived through many American wars — especially the Iraq War, but others, too — where it was commonplace to equate war criticisms with treason, and journalistic reports at odds with the U.S. Government’s rosy pictures of imminent glorious victory as some sort of anti-American subversion.

Still, the possibility that someone like Tucker could be in serious legal jeopardy for the crime of critical war reporting seemed vanishingly low to me: until I woke up the next day and saw Saturday’s morning tsunami of clearly orchestrated commentary, discourse and pressure campaign from Israelis and their hordes of American loyalists demanding Tucker’s arrest.

Perhaps I was being naive, but I still regard the prospect of Tucker Carlson being charged by the Trump DOJ with felonies for his reporting to be quite low. But the fact that it is being aggressively promoted — not by random accounts online but some of the most influential voices in Washington — is, at the very least, designed to create a climate of fear and intimidation for anyone who has been harshly criticizing both Israel and the Trump-Netanyahu war and, especially, for those reporting that the U.S. government’s triumphalist claims do not correspond with reality.

Hours after we concluded our interview, Tucker on Saturday night published on various social media platforms a five-minute summary of what he had told me. The video, entitled, “We Discovered the CIA Is Reading Our Texts to Frame Us for a Crime,” described how the CIA’s referral to the DOJ is based on private conversations which Tucker, as a journalist, had with people inside Iran.

As Tucker explained, the only way for the U.S. government to have obtained those conversations is through eavesdropping and surveillance on his texts and calls: carried out either by the NSA through domestic surveillance or through use of the Mossad or some other allied spying agency which furnished those conversations to the CIA. One major part of the reporting we did from on the Snowden files detailed how the NSA often used allied spying agencies to snoop on Americans and provide them with the findings, all a way to circumvent constitutional and other legal limits on the ability of American security state agencies to spy on their own citizens.

This is not the first time that the NSA and/or allied agencies have spied on Tucker in his work as a journalist. Both times that he attempted to arrange an interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin, those conversations were intercepted by US spies