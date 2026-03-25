Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald

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Jon's avatar
Jon
Mar 25

I can't wait to watch this.

If Trump were smart, he'd create a forum for a monthly debate on a variety of divisive topics, so that people on both sides would at least be EXPOSED to the views of the other side.

We need to get back to sharing the same foundation of facts before the country can heal and advance.

So, allow a panel to propose the topic and invite the advocates for each topics position.

Lets start with Climate Change, Energy Policy, Immigration, Data Centers, etc.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
Mar 25

I disagree with you on this issue but I really respect you for being willing to have these discussions or debates. Most (just about all) news outlets would never allow this type of conversation to be shown.

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