Joe Kent's Courage and Conscience, and the Craven Careerism of Tulsi Gabbard
Gabbard has endured every humiliation and jumped through every hoop to cling to her increasingly meaningless position in Washington. But today was a new low.
Tulsi Gabbard, the Trump administration’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI), has spent years warning of the evils of regime-change wars in general and a U.S. war with Iran in particular. When she was running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019 and 2020, she vehemently condemned who she derided as “neocons” and “warmongers” for tryin…