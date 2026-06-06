Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Live Q&A Tonight: Graham Platner LIES, Hasan Piker BANNED from the U.K., John Bolton's Trial & More

A recording from Glenn Greenwald's live video
Glenn Greenwald's avatar
Glenn Greenwald
Jun 06, 2026

Thank you Evan Barker, More Left Just Standing Still, Barbara, Dave Benner, Jack T Morrison, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Glenn Greenwald in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Glenn Greenwald · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture