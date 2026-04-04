During the three years we hosted our live SYSTEM UPDATE program on Rumble, one of our most popular features among our subscribers was our live Q-and-A show each Friday night. We are excited to resume that now that we are back on Substack, starting next Friday night, April 10, at 7:00 p.m. E.T. You can see an example of the segment we did on Rumble here.

The concept for this show is straightforward. Throughout the week, our paid subscribers post questions, comments, critiques and other observations in the comment section of a post designated for that purpose (this post will serve as next Friday’s repository for subscriber contributions). Beginning at 7:00 p.m. E.T. each Friday night, I will address as many questions and comments as I can in as in-depth a manner as possible for roughly 90 minutes to two hours.

Since I began doing journalism more than twenty years ago — I cough and choke as those words come out — I have always believed that the most important innovation of new media and online journalism is the ability to interact with one’s readership. Rather than the decades-old corporate media model of decreeing Truth from a mountaintop in monologue form, being accountable to your audience by not just hearing but also engaging with their questions and critiques is vital. It makes the work for a journalist and commentator both better and more enjoyable.

With this extremely dangerous war in Iran predictably spiraling and escalating as we head into its sixth week — more on that later today or tomorrow — most of our focus will naturally be on that war and its fallout. But our weekly Q-and-A segment will compel attention to other topics that also merit attention, as well as aspects of the war that we may otherwise neglect.

The weekly Q-and-A segment we did at Rumble often sparked the most interesting and insightful discussions we had with our audience. We are excited to replicate that here with our subscribers.