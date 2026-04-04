Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald

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David D's avatar
David D
7d

Thank you for bringing this back, Glenn. I really appreciate your work and the work of your team. It is so valuable in an age of proliferating misinformation.

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D. Hellebore's avatar
D. Hellebore
7d

Thank you for bringing this feature back

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