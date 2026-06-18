Submit Your Questions for This Week's Q&A Episode
Live TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, Glenn will answer your questions, all of which you can submit by commenting on this recurring post.
Our Q&A discussions are a lot of fun, and we’re grateful to everyone who submits their questions. If you missed any of our live shows, the full streams are available here on Substack. (Last week, the Q&A was postponed due to technical difficulties.)
This week’s Q&A is tonight at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on our Substack and YouTube pages. We recommend dropping your questions in the comments as soon as you have them. (Questions submitted during the live show are less likely to be seen.) We look forward to reading them!
Hey Glenn, what do you make of Professor Jiang’s overarching theory that the world is run by secret societies, who are able to coordinate together above governments and institutions?
Do you think the weird, creepy “code words” in the Epstein emails make this more plausible?
Hello - is last week's show posted? I don't see it in the activity or posts tabs. Thank you!