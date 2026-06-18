Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald

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Kkotwas's avatar
Kkotwas
4d

Hey Glenn, what do you make of Professor Jiang’s overarching theory that the world is run by secret societies, who are able to coordinate together above governments and institutions?

Do you think the weird, creepy “code words” in the Epstein emails make this more plausible?

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goncalbex's avatar
goncalbex
4d

Hello - is last week's show posted? I don't see it in the activity or posts tabs. Thank you!

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