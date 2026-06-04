Submit Your Questions for This Week's Q&A Episode
Live TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, Glenn will answer your questions, all of which you can submit by commenting on this recurring post.
Our Q&A discussions are a lot of fun, and we’re grateful to everyone who submits their questions. If you missed any of our live shows, the full streams are available here on Substack.
This week’s Q&A is tonight at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on our Substack and YouTube pages. We recommend dropping your questions in the comments as soon as you have them. (Questions submitted during the live show are less likely to be seen.) We look forward to reading them!
ATTENTION: Glenn has unfortunately decided to postpone tonight's Q&A. (His new studio will be ready tomorrow night. There are just some last-minute technical fixes being performed!) We look forward to seeing you all then—tomorrow.
I don't mean to be a smart-ass, but I am honestly moved to ask: Why aren't you writing more? I ask this only because I am a big fan of your journalism and there seems to be a long delay between articles lately. Somewhat relatedly: What the hell has become of Lee Fang? I haven't seen anything from him in months. Do you know anything? Is he okay?