Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald

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Glenn Greenwald
Jun 4

ATTENTION: Glenn has unfortunately decided to postpone tonight's Q&A. (His new studio will be ready tomorrow night. There are just some last-minute technical fixes being performed!) We look forward to seeing you all then—tomorrow.

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Richard Whitney
Jun 4

I don't mean to be a smart-ass, but I am honestly moved to ask: Why aren't you writing more? I ask this only because I am a big fan of your journalism and there seems to be a long delay between articles lately. Somewhat relatedly: What the hell has become of Lee Fang? I haven't seen anything from him in months. Do you know anything? Is he okay?

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