Submit Your Questions for This Week's Q&A Episode
Live TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, Glenn will answer your questions, all of which you can submit by commenting on this recurring post.
Our Q&A discussions are a lot of fun, and we’re grateful to everyone who submits their questions. If you missed any of our live shows, the full streams are available here on Substack.
This week’s Q&A is tonight at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on our Substack and YouTube pages. We recommend dropping your questions in the comments as soon as you have them. (Questions submitted during the live show are less likely to be seen.) We look forward to reading them!
Hey Glenn, what do you make of Professor Jiang’s overarching theory that the world is run by secret societies, who are able to coordinate together above governments and institutions?
Do you think the weird, creepy “code words” in the Epstein emails make this more plausible?
I'd really like you to cover what is going on with passports.gov and login.gov etc. being registered to the executive branch outside the security of the normal State Department sites. Set to go live July 4. Audrey Henson of the Drey Dossier put me onto this in her two part YouTube vlog "Trump built a new Passport.gov website" https://youtu.be/J1yRurGLbH8?si=I_xzi6jDT_QeZBzX and "passports.gov, login.gov, and July 4th." https://www.youtube.com/live/iYAot0BFLu8?si=HW3XD55iM1N-o0Ym
She previously did her take on vote.gov and Trump's National Design Studio out-growth of DOGE. TheDreyDossier.substack.com