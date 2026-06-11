Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kkotwas's avatar
Kkotwas
Jun 11

Hey Glenn, what do you make of Professor Jiang’s overarching theory that the world is run by secret societies, who are able to coordinate together above governments and institutions?

Do you think the weird, creepy “code words” in the Epstein emails make this more plausible?

Reply
Share
LynHamilton's avatar
LynHamilton
Jun 11

I'd really like you to cover what is going on with passports.gov and login.gov etc. being registered to the executive branch outside the security of the normal State Department sites. Set to go live July 4. Audrey Henson of the Drey Dossier put me onto this in her two part YouTube vlog "Trump built a new Passport.gov website" https://youtu.be/J1yRurGLbH8?si=I_xzi6jDT_QeZBzX and "passports.gov, login.gov, and July 4th." https://www.youtube.com/live/iYAot0BFLu8?si=HW3XD55iM1N-o0Ym

She previously did her take on vote.gov and Trump's National Design Studio out-growth of DOGE. TheDreyDossier.substack.com

Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Glenn Greenwald · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture