Submit Your Questions for This Week's Q&A Episode
Live TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, Glenn will answer your questions, all of which you can submit by commenting on this recurring post.
Our Q&A discussions are a lot of fun, and we’re grateful to everyone who submits their questions. If you missed any of our live shows, the full streams are available here on Substack.
This week’s Q&A is tonight at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on our Substack and YouTube pages. We recommend dropping your questions in the comments as soon as you have them. (Questions submitted during the live show are less likely to be seen.) We look forward to reading them!
what happened to last week’s q&a?
hi Glenn, i'm reposting my comment from last week.
Glenn, regarding the defeat of Thomas Massie, what do you see to be any positive, long term repercussions? Are we likely to see more awareness of the impact of AIPAC, Miriam Adelson, Citizen's United & Israel's dominance of our politics? Will this be a wake up call, or will the public's short attention span allow this unprecedented (the biggest campaign financing of a single campaign ever, i read) abuse of voters to go without further thought?