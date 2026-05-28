Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald

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somni451's avatar
somni451
May 28

what happened to last week’s q&a?

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Trudy Cooper's avatar
Trudy Cooper
May 28

hi Glenn, i'm reposting my comment from last week.

Glenn, regarding the defeat of Thomas Massie, what do you see to be any positive, long term repercussions? Are we likely to see more awareness of the impact of AIPAC, Miriam Adelson, Citizen's United & Israel's dominance of our politics? Will this be a wake up call, or will the public's short attention span allow this unprecedented (the biggest campaign financing of a single campaign ever, i read) abuse of voters to go without further thought?

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