The Attacks on Free Speech in the West to Protect Israel: on Tucker Carlson's Program
In one democratic country after the next, including the U.S., the right of free speech is being aggressively eroded in order to shield Israel and its supporters from critique.
I sat down for a 90-minute conversation with Tucker Carlson to examine the aggressive and rapidly increasing attacks in the West on free speech in the name of protecting Israel and its supporters, along with various developments relating to the Trump-Netanyahu war in Iran. You can watch it here: