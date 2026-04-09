Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald

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BookWench's avatar
BookWench
2d

Wow!

I hadn't even been aware of all this.

As an Independent who voted for Trump, I've been more focused on the feckless Republicans.

Apparently, both parties are dominated by war pigs.

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Cole Crystal's avatar
Cole Crystal
2dEdited

A very valuable read! People would do well to notice another throughline in the Democratic discourse: all of the 2028-minded candidates now say (reflexively) that Netanyahu is the problem when, in reality, Israel’s liberal opposition leader, Yair Lapid, is more hawkish than he is! Or at least, in line with your framing, he feigns hawkishness in all of his statements.

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