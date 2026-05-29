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Q&A on Glenn's JUBILEE DEBATE, Norman Finkelstein on the Anti-Israel Right, Thomas Massie Drama, Trump's SLUSH FUND, Cats & More
A recording from Glenn Greenwald's live video
May 29, 2026
System Update
System Update, hosted by Glenn Greenwald, is your source for all of Glenn's audiovisual content. Stay subscribed to receive his latest uploads across Substack, YouTube, Twitter / X, TikTok, Instagram, Upscrolled, and more.System Update, hosted by Glenn Greenwald, is your source for all of Glenn's audiovisual content. Stay subscribed to receive his latest uploads across Substack, YouTube, Twitter / X, TikTok, Instagram, Upscrolled, and more.
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