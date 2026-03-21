The US and Israel Are Not Winning the War

The single most important prong of American war propaganda is that the U.S. is always winning. Americans were told prior to the wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan that victory would be quick and easy, and were constantly told once those wars plodded along for years that victory was just around the corner. There are very few Americans, and no rational ones, who believe that the U.S. won any of those wars. The assurances of imminent victory were — like the stated reasons for those wars — utterly false.

All of this has been repeated for the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. As early as March 9 — just over a week into the war — President Trump told Americans that “the war is very complete, pretty much.” He added that Iran has “no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones.”

Since then, Iran has scored numerous successes in striking key targets in the region, including in Israel. Over the past 72 hours, the barrage of Iranian missiles has intensified, while the air defenses of Israel and the Gulf tyrannies continue to erode. Highly potent Iranian missiles landed today in two strategically important Israeli cities, which the government in Jerusalem characterized as “mass-casualty events.” The Strait of Hormuz remains closed under Iranian control.

We presented a live video report and analysis this evening of the Iran War and the key developments over the last two days. Unless Trump simply withdraws amid tenuous declarations of victory — far from the “unconditional surrender” he recently demanded as the sole acceptable outcome — this war is not headed to a quick resolution.

It is, quite predictably, doing the opposite: spiraling, escalating and becoming increasingly dangerous. Everyone wants to believe that their country is winning in every war. Anger is a common reaction to those who suggest this is not the case. But the role of a journalist, or any citizen, is to understand events as they are, not as one wishes them to be.