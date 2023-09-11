Glenn Greenwald

February 2023

New Article on Major Free Speech Threat
Many nations seem poised to abandon the core lesson of the Enlightenment: no human institution can or should be trusted to decree Absolute Truth and…
  
Glenn Greenwald
Note From Glenn Greenwald on Some New Developments
SYSTEM UPDATE is now available in podcast form; improving the nightly transcripts into article form; changes to our format to permit more written…
  
Glenn Greenwald
Sahra Wagenknecht on the Ukraine War & the State of German Politics
Video Transcript: System Update #31
  
Glenn Greenwald

January 2023

Meet the Left-Wing German Politician Drawing Support from the Right
Our interview with Sahra Wagenknecht airs tonight at 7 pm ET, only on Rumble.
  
Glenn Greenwald
A Note About Yesterday's Announcement of Our Migration to Rumble and Locals
A few points of clarification and responses to some emails from subscribers after last night's announcement
6
Our Migration to Rumble and Locals
Those who are paid subscribers to our Substack are automatically entitled to full access to our written and broadcast journalism on Rumble and Locals
  
Glenn Greenwald
9
The Elitist Corporate Media Attacks Populism
Video Transcript: Plus, an interview with Briahna Joy Gray on Dem. vs. GOP dissent
  
Glenn Greenwald
120
What really happened in Brazil?
Video Transcript: Plus, 'the data' finally confirms that Russian bots had no effect on the 2016 presidential election
  
Glenn Greenwald
48
The Enduring Media Lies Surrounding January 6, Two Years Later
Video transcript: We dissect the mythology that has arisen around the events of January 6
  
Glenn Greenwald
183
Who holds power in Washington?
Video transcript: We talk to former Congressman Justin Amash and antitrust scholar Matt Stoller about the battle for the speakership and status quo…
  
Glenn Greenwald
69
Media Silent as Latest Twitter Files Expose Flagrant Misconduct in Govt. & Journalism
Video transcript: Plus, an interview with independent broadcaster Sabby Sabs
  
Glenn Greenwald
105
